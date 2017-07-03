WWE Issues Statement Regarding Smith Hart's Passing

As we reported here Sunday evening, Smith Hart of the famous wrestling Hart Family, passed away at age 68 following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

WWE.com issued the following statement regarding Smith Hart's passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Smith Hart, member of the storied Hart wrestling family and uncle of WWE Superstar Natalya, has passed away at age 68.

The oldest of the 12 Hart family children, Smith made a notable name for himself in the sports-entertainment industry around the globe. Throughout the 1970s and '80s Smith competed across Japan, the National Wrestling Alliance and his father's homegrown Canadian promotion, Stampede Wrestling.

Smith also made several memorable WWE appearances throughout his career, most notably at WrestleMania XXVI when he assisted his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hit Man" Hart, in Bret's No Holds Barred Match against Mr. McMahon.

WWE extends its condolences to Smith's family, friends and fans.




