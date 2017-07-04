Updated Card for Sunday's Great Balls of Fire PPV

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 4, 2017 - 12:31am
-- Here is the updated lineup for Sunday's "Great Balls of Fire" PPV:

    WWE Universal Title Match
    Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

    RaW Tag Team Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match
    Cesaro & Sheamu vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy

    Raw Women’s Title Match
    Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

    WWE Intercontinental Title Match
    The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

    Ambulance Match
    Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

    Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

    Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

    WWE Cruiserweight Title Match (Kickoff Show)
    Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

-- Join us here on Sunday afternoon/evening for live coverage of Great Balls of Fire!




