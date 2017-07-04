Updated Card for Sunday's Great Balls of Fire PPV

Sponsored Links

-- Here is the updated lineup for Sunday's "Great Balls of Fire" PPV: WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe RaW Tag Team Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match

Cesaro & Sheamu vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy Raw Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass WWE Cruiserweight Title Match (Kickoff Show)

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville -- Join us here on Sunday afternoon/evening for live coverage of Great Balls of Fire!





