Updated Card for Sunday's Great Balls of Fire PPV

-- Here is the updated lineup for Sunday's "Great Balls of Fire" PPV:
WWE Universal Title Match
RaW Tag Team Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match
Raw Women’s Title Match
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Ambulance Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match (Kickoff Show)
-- Join us here on Sunday afternoon/evening for live coverage of Great Balls of Fire!