Matt Hardy Reportedly Close to Getting "Broken" Gimmick From Anthem Sports

-- According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Matt Hardy is "real close" to acquiring the "Broken" gimmick from Anthem Sports. The two sides have been embroiled in a legal battle over the rights to the trademark ever since Matt and Jeff left the promotion, ultimately for WWE.

-- When the Hardys have put their legal issues pertaining to the gimmick behind them, it is expected that WWE will pretty much immediately transition them over to it as there is significant marketing and merchandise potential associated with the new characters.

-- Matt has been active over the past week with teases:




