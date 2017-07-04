Backstage News on What the Latest Plan is for the SummerSlam Main Event

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan appears to be that Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal title at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns instead of a rematch against Samoa Joe.

-- This will happen despite the better-than-expected reaction to the Joe/Brock storyline so it will be interesting to see how WWE lays out the finish to the match as they will no doubt also want to protect Joe for a potential future rematch.

-- It was also noted on the show that WWE appears to have blurred the lines between who is a face and who is a heel in this feud as up until last night, Lesnar was playing the babyface and Joe was playing the heel but on yesterday's show, neither seemed to have a defined role.

-- Meltzer went on to add that it is also possible that the SummerSlam main event will be changed to a rematch between Joe and Lesnar but that it is an unlikely scenario as the latest he has heard is that it will still be Lesnar vs. Reigns.