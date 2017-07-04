Ex-WWE & TNA Women's Champion Announces Retirement At GFW Taping

Sponsored Links



The big story coming out of Monday night's GFW Impact Wrestling taping in Orlando, set to air on Thursday, is former WWE & TNA Women's Champion Gail Kim announcing her plans to retire this year.

The ring veteran announced that 2017 will be her final year as an active wrestler, confirming rumors in recent months stemming from her lack of in-ring action this year.

Kim began her career in 2000 and joined WWE in 2002, winning the Women's Title in her debut match. She joined TNA in 2011 and won their Women's Title six times, along with their Women's Tag Team Championships. She was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame last year.