Sponsored Links



-- Thanks to rajah.com reader @ShaneDaleABC15 for tweeting us the following:

Two days of #WWEPhoenix capped by a match between John Cena & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev & former Cardinals OL Baron Corbin. Good guys won. pic.twitter.com/hgOoVRuGw5 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 5, 2017

-- Thanks to rajah.com reader @MrNursfen for tweeting us the following:

@RajahNews Lillian Garcia is in Phoenix and staying at the WWE hotel. She said she would be at smackdown tonight — Mr. Nursfen (@MrNursfen) July 4, 2017

-- Garcia actually sang the Star Spangled Banner national anthem before last night's Smackdown: