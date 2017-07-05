Video: John Cena & Rusev Return, Flag Match Set For WWE Battleground PPV

As advertised, longtime top WWE Superstar and emerging Hollywood actor John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE at the special Fourth of July episode of SmackDown Live.

During the show, which took place in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday evening, Cena came out to wish America a happy birthday and discuss his "Free Agent" status, however he would end up being interrupted by another returning WWE Superstar.

Rusev came out during Cena's return segment last night, setting up a Flag Match between the two at the upcoming WWE Battleground pay-per-view later this month. You can check out footage of the segment from WWE's official YouTube channel via the video embedded above.

WWE Battleground 2017 takes place live on Sunday, July 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Join us here on 7/23 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!




