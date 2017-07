Sponsored Links

-- Here is the current lineup for the upcoming WWE PPV: Battleground - a Smackdown brand event - that takes place on July 23: Punjabi Prison WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton Flag Match

John Cena vs. Rusev WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles





