WWE Edits Usos/New Day Segment; Jerry Lawler Speaks on Usos "Rated R" Line, more

-- On their YouTube channel when posting the segment between the Usos and the New Day, WWE has edited out the reference to the Paige/Xavier Woods sex tape, by removing:

"Let’s just keep it PG, you know what’s good… don’t get all Rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods."

-- The edited version can be seen below, with the comments removed at approximately 1:30:

On this week’s edition of ‘Dinner With The King’, co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore talk about the Usos "Rated R" comment on Smackdown. The King also defends retweeting Donald Trump’s video that has caught fire over the past couple days.

On the Usos Rated R comment:

"You say Vince [McMahon] would have not been pleased, but I’m sure that’s not what would have been something that they told him to say or been scripted. Once again, that was one of the things that Vince used to always say: It’s live TV; nothing can go wrong.

Because of that, anything can happen on live TV.“

Defending his retweet of Donald Trump:

"Not as much negative reaction as I thought I was going to get. To me, it was pretty cool, no matter who the President is. It’s the President of the United States and they put out a tweet and you’re in it. I mean, c’mon! There’s not many people that can say that happened to them, so I just thought it was cool.

Everyone just needs to lighten up. That was a funny tweet. You gotta admit, whether you like Donald Trump or whatever, it was the President of the United States putting out a funny tweet. Lighten up. What is wrong with that?”

Also on this episode, The King talks about his musical career from Wrestling With Girls to Bad News. He tells the stories behind some of the songs and plays a few hits on the podcast.

