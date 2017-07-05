John Cena Reveals His Secret To Being A "Scene-Stealer" In Comedy Films

Sponsored Links



John Cena, who returned as a "free agent" at last night's special Fourth of July edition of WWE SmackDown Live in Phoenix, Arizona, recently spoke with CBS News for a brief interview about his acting career.

Cena, who has been a "scene-stealer" in comedy films such as Trainwreck, Sisters and Daddy's Home, spoke with CBS about his secret to stealing said-scenes.

"I think a lot of the reason that stuff has made people laugh is because I'm OK not taking myself too seriously," said Cena. "A lot of physically big dudes who are intimidating, imposing figures don't want to lose that intimidating edge."

Cena continued, "I'm just not an intimidating guy by nature, so a bigger guy doing stuff that's opposed to type is kind of funny."

As seen on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, Cena was confronted by another returning WWE Superstar, Rusev, setting up a "Flag Match" between the two at the upcoming WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 23rd.

