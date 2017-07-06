Massive WWE Database Leak May Have Exposed Three Million Wrestling Fans' Info[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- According to an article published on Forbes today, WWE has suffered a massive database leak which would have exposed personal information about 3 million of their customers, including revealing addresses, educational background, earnings and ethnicity.
-- It is not completely clear what division of WWE the leak came from but Dyachenko "suspects it belonged to one of its many marketing teams, given it was accompanied by reams of social media tracking data, including posts from superstars and fans. The kinds of data in the leak are the same as those in the account details section for customers of the WWE Network, a subscription-based video streaming service for wrestling events."
-- WWE has since removed all this information from the web as of July 4, which is when they were made aware and released a statement assuring fans that no credit card or password information was compromised.
-- To read the full article, click here.