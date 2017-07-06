Massive WWE Database Leak May Have Exposed Three Million Wrestling Fans' Info

-- According to an article published on Forbes today, WWE has suffered a massive database leak which would have exposed personal information about 3 million of their customers, including revealing addresses, educational background, earnings and ethnicity.

Earlier this week, Bob Dyachenko, from security firm Kromtech, told Forbes he'd uncovered a huge, unprotected WWE database containing information on more than 3 million users, noting it was open to anyone who knew the web address to search. Looking at samples of the leaked information provided by Dyachenko, all data was stored in plain text

The data - which also included home and email addresses, birthdates, as well as customers' children's age ranges and genders where supplied - was sitting on an Amazon Web Services S3 server without username or password protection, Dyachenko said. It's likely the database was misconfigured by WWE or an IT partner as in other recent leaks on Amazon-hosted infrastructure. WWE said it was investigating.

-- It is not completely clear what division of WWE the leak came from but Dyachenko "suspects it belonged to one of its many marketing teams, given it was accompanied by reams of social media tracking data, including posts from superstars and fans. The kinds of data in the leak are the same as those in the account details section for customers of the WWE Network, a subscription-based video streaming service for wrestling events."

-- WWE has since removed all this information from the web as of July 4, which is when they were made aware and released a statement assuring fans that no credit card or password information was compromised.

-- To read the full article, click here.




