Spoiler: New Grand Champion Crowned At Impact Wrestling Taping

At the GFW: Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday evening, a major singles title changed hands.

Ethan Carter III defeated Moose to capture the Grand Championship, beginning his first reign with that particular title.

Wednesday night saw the third straight evening of television tapings for the re-branded GFW promotion, as episodes of Impact Wrestling were taped for 7/6, 7/13, 7/20 and 7/27 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

For complete spoiler results of Wednesday night's Impact Wrestling TV taping, which included the Grand Championship title change, click here. Check out photos of the title change, courtesy of Twitter user @TeamVisionDojo below.




