Latest Backstage News on Great Balls of Fire Matches & SummerSlam

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan continues to be to have Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, which would mean that Reigns is almost definitely winning the Ambulance Match but the finish of Lesnar/Joe is a little bit more of a question mark.

-- It would make sense to protect Joe and bring him back in a title program later in the year or next year. Meltzer speculated that possibly a double-DQ type finish with ref bumps and other shenanigans might work.