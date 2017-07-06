WWE Statement on Forbes' Story on Database Leak

WWE issued the following statement to rajah.com earlier today:

"Although no credit card or password information was included, and therefore not at
risk, WWE is investigating a vulnerability of a database housed on Amazon Web
Services (AWS), which has now been secured. WWE utilizes leading cybersecurity firms
Smartronix and Praetorian to manage data infrastructure and cybersecurity and to
conduct regular security audits on AWS. We are currently working with Amazon Web
Services, Smartronix and Praetorian to ensure the ongoing security of our customer
information.”




