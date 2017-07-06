WWE Statement on Forbes' Story on Database Leak

Sponsored Links

WWE issued the following statement to rajah.com earlier today: "Although no credit card or password information was included, and therefore not at

risk, WWE is investigating a vulnerability of a database housed on Amazon Web

Services (AWS), which has now been secured. WWE utilizes leading cybersecurity firms

Smartronix and Praetorian to manage data infrastructure and cybersecurity and to

conduct regular security audits on AWS. We are currently working with Amazon Web

Services, Smartronix and Praetorian to ensure the ongoing security of our customer

information.”





