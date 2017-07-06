Smackdown Viewership Down But Much Better Than Expected

Sponsored Links



-- Smackdown Live on the 4th of July generated an average of 2.329 million viewers, down from last week's 2.603 million but that is actually much better than expected considering the holiday. The show featured the return of the company's top draw - John Cena - as well as a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the US title.

-- The viewership powered Smackdown to a host of #1s on the night among cable shows, including total viewers, and top ratings in the 12-34, 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.