Backstage News on Dean Ambrose, Usos & The Upcoming Women's Tournament

-- There is some question on the quality of the upcoming WWE women's tournament because of the lack of experience of many of the women involved. Apart from Kairi Hojo and a couple others, most of the talent are very inexperienced and so the matches - especially early in the tournament - are likely to be kept short.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he hasn't heard anything on whether either Dean Ambrose or the Usos received a backstage slap on the wrist for their comments on this week's Raw and Smackdown, respectively. Ambrose took a shot at the "Great Balls of Fire" PPV name whereas the Usos threw out the Paige/Xavier Woods reference that was later edited out by WWE.