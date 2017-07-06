Velvet Sky Announces She Is Retiring From Wrestling, Going Back To College

Sponsored Links



Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Velvet Sky announced during a recent interview with WNPR.org that she is retiring from pro wrestling and plans to go back to college.

"Wrestling has a shelf life," said Sky. "College doesn’t. You can be 50 years old and go to college for your degree. You can’t be 50 years old and train to be a pro wrestler.”

Sky continued, "I’m in really, really good physical condition, still, and my health is great. And I want to keep it that way. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream.”

Check out the complete Velvet Sky interview at WNPR.org.