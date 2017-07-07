Backstage News on WWE Considering Women's Royal Rumble & Tag Team Tournament

-- According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE officials have discussed the idea of a women's Royal Rumble, but it is not confirmed by any means that it will happen next year.

-- Alvarez also indicated on the show that there is a "working plan" that next year WWE will hold a tag team tournament, much like they have already done with the Cruiserweights, UK wrestlers and now the women's tournament scheduled this month.




