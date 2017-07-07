News on Brock Lesnar's Contract Status & Future; Possible Plans for Lana

Sponsored Links



-- WWE appears to be starting or teasing an alliance with Lana and Tamina, likely with the latter possibly serving as some sort of a bodyguard for the former. When Lana was in developmental, WWE was toying around with the idea of having another woman be her manager or bodyguard so that's the same direction they are taking again.

-- Brock Lesnar's contract expires next year at WrestleMania, and the thought is that the two sides will agree to an extension. From WWE's perspective, he is one of their top guys and they hate losing people at the top whereas from Brock's perspective, he doesn't have to work a full schedule yet makes a significant amount of money.