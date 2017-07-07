Photos: New Member Of LAX Revealed During Impact Wrestling Taping

As advertised, the post-Slammiversary XV Impact Wrestling tapings featured the revelation of a new member joining the LAX faction.

Former X-Division Champion Low Ki joined forces with the Undisputed GFW / Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champions, LAX, during the tapings that took place this week in Orlando, Florida.

Low Ki came out and assisted LAX against the El Patron family, with the faction leaving with both of Alberto El Patron's title belts.

Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com and various GFW fans on social media, are photos of the segment from last night's show that featured Low Ki joining LAX.




