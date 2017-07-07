Updated List Of Entrants For The Mae Young Classic: Half Of The Field Revealed

Sponsored Links



This week, WWE confirmed two additional participants for the first-ever "Mae Young Classic" tournament. With the new names officially added, half of the field for the 32-woman tournament has been announced.

Joining the previously announced 14 competitors for the all-female tournament, which will air in multiple installments via the WWE Network this year, are Sage Beckett and Rhea Ripley.

Featured below is the current list of participants officially announced for "The Mae Young Classic":

MAE YOUNG CLASSIC TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANTS * Tessa Blanchard

* Abbey Laith

* Taynara Conti

* Jazzy Gabert

* Kavita Devi

* Toni Storm

* Lacey Evans

* Sarah Logan

* Princesa Sugehit

* Piper Niven

* Bianca BelAir

* Vanessa Borne

* Dakota Kai

* Kairi Sane

* Sage Beckett

* Rhea Ripley

The first four episodes of the first annual Mae Young Classic tournament are scheduled to premiere in the On Demand section of the WWE Network starting Monday, August 28th. The following four episodes will become available on WWE's over-the-top digital subscription service starting Monday, September 4th.

The finals of the tournament will air live on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST. from Las Vegas, Nevada, with WWE Hall Of Famers Jim Ross and Amy "Lita" Dumas serving as the announce team.