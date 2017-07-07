Photos: GFW/Impact Wrestling Makes Another Change To Their Official Logo

Sponsored Links



Global Force Wrestling (GFW) made an additional change to the promotion's official logo after altering it recently when the company re-branded from Impact Wrestling to GFW.

As noted earlier this week, the promotion unveiled their latest logo with their new name, GFW, added to the name of their weekly television show, Impact Wrestling.

During the Impact Wrestling television tapings this week, an additional alteration was made, as the company removed "Wrestling" from the "Impact Wrestling" portion of the logo, likely due to the fact that "Wrestling" is already contained in "GFW."

Featured below, courtesy of the official WrestlingInc.com Instagram page, are photos of the new logo that was revealed earlier this week, as well as the latest logo that featured "Wrestling" removed from the graphic.

A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:14am PDT