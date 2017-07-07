Impact Wrestling Draws Best Numbers Thus Far In 2017 For Post-PPV Show

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, July 6th post-Slammiversary XV episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV saw a television ratings record for GFW for 2017.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Impact Wrestling drew 345,000 viewers this week, increasing by 29-percent compared to last week's pay-per-view "go-home" show, which finished with 268,000 viewers.

The previous best for Impact Wrestling on Pop TV thus far in 2017 was 344,000 viewers for the March 16th episode.

Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished at #114 on the Top Cable 150 list this week.