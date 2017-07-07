WWE Releases Austin Aries

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 7, 2017 - 8:57pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- In a somewhat of a shocker, WWE.com posted the following message this afternoon indicating that Austin Aries has been released.

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors

-- According to sources, Aries was the one who initiated the release by basically asking out of his contract, though it remains unknown exactly why. He was scheduled to wrestle at live events this weekend and was replaced at the last minute by Cedric Alexander.

-- Aries tweeted the following shortly before his release became public:




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.