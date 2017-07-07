WWE Releases Austin Aries

Sponsored Links



-- In a somewhat of a shocker, WWE.com posted the following message this afternoon indicating that Austin Aries has been released.

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors

-- According to sources, Aries was the one who initiated the release by basically asking out of his contract, though it remains unknown exactly why. He was scheduled to wrestle at live events this weekend and was replaced at the last minute by Cedric Alexander.

