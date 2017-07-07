Dixie Carter to Appear on WWE Network; Reason for Primo Colon's Absence

Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced that the latest installment of WWE 24 will go behind the scenes of Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's journey home and will air on Monday immediately after Raw.

-- It will include interviews with Angle and "those who know him best" including former TNA President & Chairman Dixie Carter as well as WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon.

-- According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Primo Colon is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to undergo surgery soon. As a result, his partner Epico has been competing in singles competition on house shows as well as the recent Independent Day battle royal. The injury comes amid rumors that the duo asked for their release from WWE, but that rumor appears to be false.