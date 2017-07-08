More Details on Austin Aries' Release

Sponsored Links



-- As reported earlier today, WWE and Austin Aries have parted ways, with the company granting the wrestler his release effective immediately.

-- According to sources, the actual release was already decided upon earlier in the week, but WWE usually announces contract terminations on Friday, which is why it was made public today.

-- A report from pwtorch.com confirms what was noted in the earlier post in that it was Aries who requested the release and reportedly the reason is that he didn't want to be typecast in a "cruiserweight" sort of role and being relegated to 205 Live only. The story goes on to suggest that Aries "saw a lot more for himself" and that he was unhappy and had a bad attitude backstage.