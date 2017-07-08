Brock Lesnar Added To Another WWE PPV, Lesnar's Updated 2017 Schedule

This week, WWE officially added Brock Lesnar to the advertising for an additional pay-per-view on the 2017 calendar.

"The Beast Incarnate," who makes his return to the WWE PPV arena when he defends his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at Sunday night's WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, is now also being advertised for the upcoming WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in September.

With that now known, below is an updated look at Lesnar's expected WWE appearances through the big WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August:

BROCK LESNAR'S WWE SCHEDULE

* WWE Great Balls Of Fire PPV on July 9th in Dallas, Texas
* WWE RAW on July 10th in Houston, Texas
* WWE SmackDown Live house show on July 29th in Detroit, Michigan
* WWE RAW on July 31st in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
* WWE SmackDown Live house show on August 12th in Tampa, Florida
* WWE RAW on August 14th in Boston, Massachusetts
* WWE SummerSlam PPV on August 20th in Brooklyn, New York
* WWE RAW on August 28th in Memphis, Tennessee

Join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the first-ever WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which features Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event!




