Cody Rhodes On Defending ROH Title In Other Promotions, Goldust Feud, Okada

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 8, 2017 - 2:07pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes recently took part in a Q&A with his fans on Twitter, answering questions on topics such as the possibility of a rematch against IWGP Heavyweight Championship rematch against Kazuchika Okada, defending the ROH Title in other promotions, a potential feud with his brother (Goldust) in ROH and more. Below are some of the highlights.

On the possibility of a rematch against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada:

On defending his ROH World Championship in other wrestling promotions:

On a potential feud with his brother, Goldust, in ROH:

On how he will be handling his separated shoulder after finding out surgery isn't required:

Follow Cody Rhodes on Twitter @CodyRhodes.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.