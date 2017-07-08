Dixie Carter Comments On Styles-Owens U.S. Title Change, Owens' Reaction

Sponsored Links



- Former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter congratulated AJ Styles on his WWE United States Championship victory over Kevin Owens at the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Friday evening.

Dixie, who will be included in an upcoming WWE 24 special on Kurt Angle on the WWE Network, responded to Matt Hardy's tweet about "The Phenomenal One's" victory. Hardy wrote that Styles' "delightful" title win was "#BestForBusiness," to which Dixie agreed, before congratulating the former Impact Wrestling World Champion on his U.S. Championship victory.

- Speaking of the Styles-Owens U.S. title change at MSG last night, after the loss, Owens took down both his profile and cover photo on his official Twitter page (@FightOwensFight). The former U.S. Champion replaced both with blank, solid black photos. He has yet to comment on the loss.