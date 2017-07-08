Alberto Challenges HHH, Usos & New Day; News on Simon Gotch, Alundra Blayze

Sponsored Links



-- Simon Gotch announced on Twitter that his three month non-compete clause after being released by WWE has expired as of today. He is now free to wrestle for any promotion.

-- Madusa (Alundra Blayze) announced that she will be "helping and involved with" the Mae Young Classic tournament that takes place next week.

-- Alberto El Patron has seemingly challenged HHH, the Usos and the New Day to meet him in San Antonio next week in his restaurant where he threatens to beat them up. Alberto's problems with Triple H are well documented as he's gone on several rants against him in recent months, whereas, his issues with the New Day and the Usos are likely in response to the recent rap segment and the Usos line which references the Paige/Xavier Woods sex tape that was leaked.