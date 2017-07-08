Alberto Challenges HHH, Usos & New Day; News on Simon Gotch, Alundra Blayze

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 8, 2017 - 10:56pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Simon Gotch announced on Twitter that his three month non-compete clause after being released by WWE has expired as of today. He is now free to wrestle for any promotion.

-- Madusa (Alundra Blayze) announced that she will be "helping and involved with" the Mae Young Classic tournament that takes place next week.

-- Alberto El Patron has seemingly challenged HHH, the Usos and the New Day to meet him in San Antonio next week in his restaurant where he threatens to beat them up. Alberto's problems with Triple H are well documented as he's gone on several rants against him in recent months, whereas, his issues with the New Day and the Usos are likely in response to the recent rap segment and the Usos line which references the Paige/Xavier Woods sex tape that was leaked.

A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.