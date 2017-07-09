WWE Doing Another Show with the Bellas; News on McGregor References on Raw

  • WWE looks to be doing another non-wrestling TV show involving the Nikki and Brie Bella. The company has put forth an application to trademark the term "Bella Appetit", which would be for a show about cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, travel, bars, health, fitness and nutrition.

  • WWE is reportedly still hoping that they can get Conor McGregor on Raw to do something with Enzo while promoting his fight, which is why Enzo has been making multiple references to McGregor over the last few weeks.

