Finn Balor On Possibility Of Conor McGregor In WWE, Feud With Enzo Amore

Sponsored Links



As noted, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor recently appeared as a guest on Sports Illustrated Now. In addition to the excerpts from the appearance that we reported earlier this weekend, which dealt with Balor discussing when fans will see the return of "The Demon King" persona, the former NXT World Champion also touched on the hot-button topic of Conor McGregor in WWE.

Balor was asked how he feels "The Notorious" one would do in WWE and pointed to the UFC Lightweight Champion's charisma and athleticism as reasons why he feels he would be successful in the sports entertainment business.

"I think he's a natural fit, to be honest with ya," said Balor. "He's a natural showman, he's an incredible athlete, probably one of the best athletes on the planet. I think given the opportunity to come to the WWE, I think he would thrive."

When asked about the gimmick that the UFC mega-star would use in WWE, Balor brought up McGregor's popular "Billion Dollar Strut," while of course reminding fans that said-strut was originated by Vince McMahon.

"I think he'll just waltz out with his 'Billion dollar strut' - very similar like Vince McMahon - and probably lay some people out," Balor said, before touching on a potential McGregor-Enzo Amore program. "I know Enzo Amore has been mentioning Conor a lot, is that a potential feud going forward? Who knows?"

Finally, Balor was asked for his prediction for the upcoming Showtime Boxing PPV mega-fight between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The WWE Superstar reminded fans of his Irish heritage before giving his support to a fellow Irishman.

"Us Irish, we have a tendency to kind of bond together," said Balor. "Despite any kind of differences, when it's someone from the homeland, you gotta root for them. I'll be rooting for Conor, for sure."

Check out more from the Finn Balor interview above, or at SI.com.