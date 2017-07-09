WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017 Betting Odds: Smart Money Is In (Spoilers)

Sponsored Links



WWE returns this evening with their "Great Balls Of Fire" pay-per-view from Dallas, Texas.

With just hours remaining before the event kicks off live via PPV and on the WWE Network, the "smart money" is starting to come in on some online gambling websites.

According to the 5 Dimes website, the smart money is in on the top matches scheduled for tonight, including the WWE Universal Championship main event between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, which currently has "The Beast Incarnate" featured as an enormous betting favorite.

Featured below are the "smart money" odds from the 5 Dimes website for tonight's WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017 pay-per-view:

WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE 2017 WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) (-2000) vs. Samoa Joe (+1000) Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns (+650) vs. Braun Strowman (-1350) WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) (-1050) vs. Sasha Banks (+550) WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) (-1500) vs. Dean Ambrose (+700) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (-1425) vs. The Hardys (+675) Seth Rollins (+650) vs. Bray Wyatt (-1350) Big Cass (-1580) vs. Enzo (+750)

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view!