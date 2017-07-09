Great Balls Of Fire Attendance & Intro Video, Paul Heyman Interview (Video)

- WWE sold out the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Sunday night for their first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Michael Cole announced the attendance as 16,579.

- Paul Heyman took part in an interview during the pre-show for Sunday's Great Balls of Fire where he took questions from fans on social media. Here's the video of Heyman's interview:

- WWE posted the intro video for Great Balls of Fire on their Twitter on Sunday night, featuring imagery from old school drive-in theaters:




