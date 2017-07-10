Backstage Details on Austin Aries' Release, Contract Status & Future

Sponsored Links



-- On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that contrary to what was reported, Austin Aries did not ask for his release but was "thrilled" when he got it and WWE's story is that it was initiated by the company.

-- Aries will be able to use his name when he wrestles for another promotion or the indies as he had prior usage, but will not be able to immediately compete with Impact, or New Japan or possibly even ROH though WWE would likely let him work on the indie scene with WWE's approval. It was also brought up that Aries in the past almost walked away by quitting the business altogether.

-- Aries was believed to be in the middle of a three year contract which was to expire in 2019 and WWE is not holding him to that deal hence the release, so for 90 days, the company will pay him and enforce a non-compete clause. After the 90 days, he's free to go anywhere.