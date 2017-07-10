Enzo Amore Helped Backstage (Video), Slater & Hawkins Talk Last-Minute Match, Dana/Emma

- Enzo Amore suffered a loss to Big Cass in a squash match at WWE's Great Balls of Fire show on Sunday. To sell the beating Enzo endured, WWE uploaded the above video of referees helping him to the trainer's office after suffering the loss to his former tag partner.

- Dana Brooke joined the Great Balls of Fire Kickoff Show pre-show panel on Sunday, and was interrupted by Emma who walked over and said she needed to talk to Brooke right away. Brooke wrote a note on Twitter after the show, saying Emma's message caught her interest.

- During the backstage ambulance angle with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire, Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins were sent out to the ring to entertain the live audience with a match. Slater and Hawkins both took to Twitter after the show, expressing their surprise that they were called in to work the second-last match of the night.




