Backstage News on SummerSlam, Finish of Wyatt/Rollins & Bliss/Banks Matches

-- On last night's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the finishes of the Great Balls of Fire matches. Meltzer speculates that WWE is still likely going to stick with having Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and for Reigns to win.

-- For that reason, he suggests that the finish of the Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins match was likely changed late this week because they will need to develop some strong heels to face Reigns later this year. And while Lesnar was always planned to go over Samoa Joe, the booking was done in a way to try and keep Joe as a legitimate contender.

-- Sasha Banks defeating Alexa Bliss via countout was an extreme last minute change in plans and the odds actually shifted aggressively in Banks' favor shortly before the PPV. The original was finish was planned to be Bliss winning via pinfall.