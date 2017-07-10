Notes on Total Match Statistics & Won/Loss Records for WWE/NXT Stars

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 10, 2017 - 2:10am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • Here are some interesting won-loss records for WWE/NXT superstars through the end of June:

    - Asuka is 52-0 with two no contests
    - Brock Lesnar is 5-0
    - R-Truth is 49-1-1
    - Shinsuke Nakamura is 63-3
    - Curt Hawkins is 0-63
    - Aiden English is 1-66
    - Erick Rowan is 1-33
    - Konnor from Ascension is 1-55
    - Viktor from Ascension is 1-54

  • Below are the match totals for WWE superstars through June 2017:

    - Sami Zayn is currently the "iron man" with 83 total matches
    - Kevin Owens has competed in 80 matches
    - Dean Ambrose has competed in 79 matches
    - Jinder Mahal has been in 78 matches
    - Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Charlotte, AJ Styles and Karl Anderson all have been in 77 matches
    - Tyler Breeze, Fandango & Sheamus have 76 matches

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.