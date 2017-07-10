Notes on Total Match Statistics & Won/Loss Records for WWE/NXT Stars

- Here are some interesting won-loss records for WWE/NXT superstars through the end of June:
- Asuka is 52-0 with two no contests
- Brock Lesnar is 5-0
- R-Truth is 49-1-1
- Shinsuke Nakamura is 63-3
- Curt Hawkins is 0-63
- Aiden English is 1-66
- Erick Rowan is 1-33
- Konnor from Ascension is 1-55
- Viktor from Ascension is 1-54
- Below are the match totals for WWE superstars through June 2017:
- Sami Zayn is currently the "iron man" with 83 total matches
- Kevin Owens has competed in 80 matches
- Dean Ambrose has competed in 79 matches
- Jinder Mahal has been in 78 matches
- Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Charlotte, AJ Styles and Karl Anderson all have been in 77 matches
- Tyler Breeze, Fandango & Sheamus have 76 matches
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more