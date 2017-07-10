Notes on Total Match Statistics & Won/Loss Records for WWE/NXT Stars

Sponsored Links

Here are some interesting won-loss records for WWE/NXT superstars through the end of June: - Asuka is 52-0 with two no contests

- Brock Lesnar is 5-0

- R-Truth is 49-1-1

- Shinsuke Nakamura is 63-3

- Curt Hawkins is 0-63

- Aiden English is 1-66

- Erick Rowan is 1-33

- Konnor from Ascension is 1-55

- Viktor from Ascension is 1-54

Below are the match totals for WWE superstars through June 2017: - Sami Zayn is currently the "iron man" with 83 total matches

- Kevin Owens has competed in 80 matches

- Dean Ambrose has competed in 79 matches

- Jinder Mahal has been in 78 matches

- Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Charlotte, AJ Styles and Karl Anderson all have been in 77 matches

- Tyler Breeze, Fandango & Sheamus have 76 matches Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more