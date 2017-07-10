Matt Hardy Gets Stitches & Sheamus Receives Medical Care (Graphic Photos & Videos)

Sponsored Links



Matt Hardy was cut open pretty badly during the 30-minute Iron Man tag match at Great Balls of Fire between The Hardy Boyz and Tag Champs Sheamus & Cesaro. It was the most blood shown on a WWE event in recent history.

Matt Hardy with some serious color in the PG Era. Great match. #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/kKKt39Q57j — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 10, 2017

It took 9 stitches to close the wound above Hardy's eye, which is believed to have been caused by an elbow from Cesaro. WWE uploaded the above video of Hardy getting stitched up after Great Balls of Fire went off the air Sunday night. Matt also uploaded the below photos of the cut.

A BLOODLETTING often cleanses the SOUL. pic.twitter.com/12qS5DT71V — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2017

Sheamus also received medical care backstage after the match. WWE uploaded a video of an exhausted-looking Sheamus with a welt on the side of his head being checked out by a trainer. In the video, Cesaro watches on as his partner complains of pain in his trapezius area.