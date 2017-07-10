WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the Raw preview for tonight's show from WWE.com:

Does Reigns deserve a Universal Championship Match?

The Big Dog failed to overcome Braun Strowman in their hellacious Ambulance Match, does he deserve a Universal Title opportunity? More over, after Reigns took things way too far by crashing the ambulance into another vehicle with The Monster Among Men in the back in the aftermath of their contest, it would stand to reason that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle would be ready to hold The Guy accountable rather than reward him with a title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It looks to be the Summer of The Beast

Samoa Joe came very, very close to knocking The Conqueror off his perch and installing himself as the top dog on Team Red. Given that Joe does not take kindly to being denied, could The Samoan Submission Machine target Lesnar and attempt to keep himself in the title picture for SummerSlam? Or does fate have another plan in store for the former No. 1 contender?

How will accounts be settled following Bank robbery?

Given all Sasha had to go through to even face Alexa in the first place, she’ll understandably be looking for a rematch - especially if her post-match beatdown on “The Goddess of WWE” is any indication. Will Raw General Manager Kurt Angle be sympathetic to her cause? And what will the rest of the Raw Women’s division — none of whom have much love lost for Little Miss Bliss — have to say about the situation?

Who will step up to challenge the Iron Men?

Now that “The Bar” has put Team Xtreme in their rearview, are there any red brand tandems with a claim to challenge them? And even if there are, do any of them stand a chance?

Rollins fails to stop the self-appointed "god"

Seth Rollins might be The Man, but as it turns out, The Man was no match for a self-proclaimed "god." Bray Wyatt defeated The Kingslayer at the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, giving The Reaper of Souls a major boost of momentum as SummerSlam season begins. Look for Wyatt to soon stake out his next target — provided, of course, Rollins doesn’t come back for more.