2K Sports issued the following press release today to announce that WWE 2K18 will be available for Nintendo Switch.

WWE 2K18 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

2K today announced that WWE 2K18, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise, will be released on Nintendo Switch this fall. The news marks the first time in five years that a WWE video game will be available on a Nintendo platform.

In celebration of the game's highly-anticipated debut on Nintendo Switch, WWE 2K18 cover Superstar Seth Rollins appeared in a special video announcing the series' return to Nintendo platforms.

Along with the other platform versions available of WWE 2K18, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will include several new features, including:

* A new MyCAREER experience;

* Updated Customization Suite;

* The largest roster in WWE games history!

Developed collaboratively by Yuke's and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is not yet rated by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with Early Access players receiving their copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on October 13, 2017. For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.