Early Betting Odds for Top Two Battleground Matches; Styles/Owens Off the Card?

Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending this in:

Now that the bets have been settled for Great Balls of fire, Sportsbooks are already offering odds on the matches announced for 2 of the matches for Battleground in Philadelphia on July 23. More and more players are betting on WWE than ever before, so sportsbooks are becoming competitive by offering the odds earlier and generally always having something wrestling related to wager on.

The first match announced is the flag match between John Cena and Rusev. Cena is favored at -400, meaning it would take a successful $400 bet to win +100. Rusev is a +280 underdog in this match.

This match is available in both the European and Global markets.

The WWE Championship match, a Punjabi Prisonmatch, sees the champion Jinder Mahal as a projected -200 favorite. The underdog, Randy Orton, is a +250 underdog. This match currently only available in the Euro market.

These are simply early projections, and as we have seen with Great Balls of Fire, even the “smart money odds” can flip the day of and before the matches. At GBoF, we have seen both Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks move from underdog to favorite in dramatic fashion. In both cases the flips held true to the eventual result.

Still, based on these early odds it would be fair to speculate that John Cena challenging Jinder Mahal to become a record breaking 17 time World Champions seems to be where WWE is headed for Summerslam. Jinder hangs on to the championship and Cena gets a big win upon his return to get the rust off.

-- After AJ Styles' recent US title win over Kevin Owens at a house show in New York over the weekend, it appears their scheduled match for the title at Battleground has been taken off the card, at least for now. On WWE.com's official preview for the PPV, only three matches are listed:

- Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison WWE Title Match)

- John Cena vs. Rusev (Flag Match)

- Usos vs. New Day (Tag Team Title Match)

-- It is expected that the situation will be addressed on Tuesday's Smackdown.