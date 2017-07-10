Paige Clarifies Alberto El Patron Investigation; Denies She Was Physically Assaulted

Submitted by rajah.com on July 10, 2017 - 4:35pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- The following reaction and comments from Paige regarding the Alberto El Patron legal situation are from TMZ.com:

Alberto's fiancee, Paige﻿, is denying Alberto got physical with her and says the whole situation involved a 3rd party ... a female bystander who tried to take a picture.

"WE got the cops involved," Paige tweeted ... explaining, "I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on [Alberto Del Rio]"

Paige continued, "Please leave us alone. That's it."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.