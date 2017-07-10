Paige Clarifies Alberto El Patron Investigation; Denies She Was Physically Assaulted

-- The following reaction and comments from Paige regarding the Alberto El Patron legal situation are from TMZ.com:

Alberto's fiancee, Paige﻿, is denying Alberto got physical with her and says the whole situation involved a 3rd party ... a female bystander who tried to take a picture.

"WE got the cops involved," Paige tweeted ... explaining, "I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on [Alberto Del Rio]"

Paige continued, "Please leave us alone. That's it."