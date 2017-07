Sponsored Links

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, the following is scheduled for Raw tonight: * A #1 contender's match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, the winner getting a title match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. As noted before, speculation persists that it will be Reigns facing Lesnar in August. * A rematch from last night's Great Balls of Fire with Seth Rollins taking on Bray Wyatt * An awards segment on Miz TV.





