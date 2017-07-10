WWE Announces Brock Lesnar/Kurt Angle Segment on Raw, more

-- Kurt Angle will provie an update on the condition of Braun Strowman at tonight's Raw, WWE announced earlier today.

-- It was also announced via WWE.com:

Brock Lesnar remains the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion — but Samoa Joe came very, very close to knocking The Conqueror off his perch and installing himself as the top dog on Team Red. Given that Joe does not take kindly to being denied, could The Samoan Submission Machine target Lesnar and attempt to keep himself in the title picture for SummerSlam? Or does fate have another plan in store for the former No. 1 contender? Regardless, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle plans on personally congratulating The Beast Incarnate tonight. Given their history, this should be very interesting.




