Match Announced for Smackdown, Shelton Benjamin Signs with WWE, more

-- WWE announced the following yesterday:

  • Shelton Benjamin has come to an agreement with WWE. While the company did not explicitly state this, they posted on Instagram that Benjamin would be starting with Smackdown Live in the near future.

  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin is scheduled to take place on Smackdown later today.

  • On 205 Live, Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander will compete in an "I Quit" match to settle their differences and end their feud once and for all. The two have been working a program also involving Alicia Fox.



