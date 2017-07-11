The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 07/10/17 Review

Sponsored Links



This week’s Raw follows the first ever Great Balls of Fire PPV event from Sunday, which I felt was a pretty good show (read my review here) that left us with a lot of questions. It’s up to WWE to follow it up in a good way as we head on the road to SummerSlam, which is over a month away on August 20. Let’s see how WWE follows GBOF with this week’s Raw.

Live from Houston, Texas this is the Raw Deal for episode #1257.

There was a video package to start Raw showing clips of the Braun Strowman victory over Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match followed by Reigns attacking Strowman while driving an ambulance.

The Raw intro video aired followed by a live shot of the crowd. No pyro to start. Looks like WWE has dropped the pyro for the show intro since they didn’t have it at Great Balls of Fire either.

Big Cass walked out to his new generic theme song. Cass entered the ring and started with: “How you doing?” Crowd booed. Cass said he’s doing spectacular because after what he did to Enzo he couldn’t feel any better. Cass asked for some still shots of him beating up Enzo from GBOF. Cass said the best part wasn’t even seen on pay-per-view because it was after Enzo went to the back. There was a clip of Enzo getting helped by referees in the backstage area.

The fans chanted “Casshole” at him. Cass said that’s a message to the locker room. He said from the bottom of the totem pole straight to the top. Cass yelled at the fans that didn’t support him and said that they can’t support him. Cass didn’t want people to jump on the bandwagon because they know he is the future of WWE. To all the doubters, Cass said that one day he will be the Universal Champion and when he wins that championship, he’s going to hold that title high and shove it down each and every one of your throats. Cass said he will be Universal Champion, he will main event WrestleMania, he will be on the Tonight Show and will have his face on banners. Cass said he’ll represent WWE to the fullest for the rest of his life. Cass claimed that nobody can touch him, nobody can look him eye to eye, he is seven foot tall and he’s at the top of the mountain. Cue the interruption from Big Show.

Analysis: Good promo from Cass. He hasn’t had a chance to do that kind of promo as a singles wrestler, but I thought it was well done. He talked about his goals of being Universal Champion and main eventing WrestleMania. It may sound silly to some people although I think it’s possible because of his height. Plus, he’s good enough as a talker that I think WWE would definitely get behind him at some point in the next few years. He has a better chance than most 6’0” tall wrestlers.

Big Show’s music hit to start the predictable “Big” feud. Fans chanted “Big Show” as Show got in the ring with Cass. That led to Cass going up to him, talking without the microphone and Show hit a headbutt to stagger him. Show grabbed Cass in a headlock and took him down. Show punched Cass in the ribs followed by knees in the corner. Cass retreated and went up the ramp while Show’s music played to end it.

Analysis: Crowd wanted somebody to shut up and they cheered Big Show for doing it. Easy feud to set up. It was obvious this feud was coming based on the last month or two. A battle of the “Big” guys makes sense so that veteran Show can put over rising star Cass. Also if you’re wondering, Cass is legit 6’9” (he said on a Jericho podcast) and Show is 7’0” so that’s why there were a few inches of difference there. This could definitely be a SummerSlam match to put over Cass.

The Raw announce team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T appeared on camera. Coming up later is an update on Braun Strowman. Also, Brock Lesnar is on Raw later.

Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson is up next.

(Commercial)

This week's retro review was WWE Unforgiven 2004 as I continue the journey through 2004. That's the first time Randy Orton faced Triple H on a pay-per-view. Best match was Chris Jericho vs. Christian in a ladder match.

Elias Samson was in the ring doing his pre-match song. He said he wrote this song for Finn Balor. After a couple of lines, Balor’s music interrupted and he got a big ovation.

Analysis: This could have been a Great Balls of Fire match, but that card was loaded. They get downgraded to Raw.

Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson

Samson with a body slam early. Balor came back with a leaping kick to the face. Balor up top, but Samson bailed to the floor about one minute into it.

(Commercial)

Back from break, Samson was in control with a full nelson that Balor got out of easily leading to a rollup. Samson with a knee to the gut. Balor with a boot to the face, a back elbow, forearm shot and a running dropkick. Chops by Balor and a running dropkick with Samson on the floor. Balor went for his running kick, but Samson tripped him up on the apron. Armbar by Samson to keep Balor grounded. Balor tripped Samson followed by a double foot stomp to the stomach. Samson took control with Booker making up a word contentionship – I think he was going for contendership. Anyway, Samson kept working on the arm of Balor until Balor started the comeback with the overhead kick. Slingblade by Balor followed by a dropkick that sent Samson into the turnbuckle. Samson rolled into the right spot, Balor up top and Coup de Grace double foot stomp by Balor connected for the win after 10 minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Finn Balor

Analysis: **1/2 Good match to put over Balor, which was no surprise. Samson got a lot of offense and spent most of the match working on the arm. There weren’t any good nearfalls for him. If there were it would have helped the match. Balor’s comeback was the usual Slingblade, corner dropkick and Coup de Grace routine. Crowd always gets into it and these fans did too.

The Hardy Boyz duo Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up on the ramp to congratulate Balor on the victory. The Hardys made their way down to the ring with both guys limping a bit. They’re in action up next.

Tomorrow on Smackdown we'll hear from the new US Champion AJ Styles. Also, Nakamura vs. Corbin.

(Commercial)

There were images shown of the Hardys time running out in the Ironman match as Sheamus & Cesaro retained their titles in the 30 minute match. Best match at GBOF, I thought.

Jeff started off the promo saying they battled Sheamus & Cesaro in the first ever 30 minute tag team Ironman Match and they came up one second short. Jeff said he knows the teams in the back think the Hardys are past their prime, so maybe they should fade away and classify themselves as obsolete (big pop). Matt said they were there to make a proclamation – he said they are nowhere near done and they are going to make magic in WWE.

Gallows & Anderson showed up on the ramp. They said they were the ones saying the Hardys were done. Anderson told them the only thing the Hardys proved is they are just the old Hardy Boyz. Gallows suggest those “nerds” get out of the ring to practice their magic elsewhere because G&A are magic killers and that ring belongs to them.

Matt pointed out that they are a little banged up, stitched up (Matt's cut by his right eyebrow) and somewhat broken (big pop), so how about they bring a referee out there to determine the better team right now. Gallows & Anderson walked down to the ring while a ref showed up to start the match.

Analysis: Good to hear Jeff say “obsolete” and Matt mentioned being broken, so the Broken Hardys should be coming to WWE soon. Before the break, Cole said that Hardys were in a match, so no surprise that it led to a match.

Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The Hardys were aggressive early on. They hit the Poetry in Motion double team move to send Gallows out of the ring after Anderson was knocked out too. Show went to break one minute into it.

(Commercial)

Gallows had Jeff isolated from his brother as the heels were in control. Boot of Doom double team move by Anderson with the boot led to a two count as Matt made the save. Jawbreaker by Jeff on Anderson leading to the hot tag to Matt. Fans chanted “delete” as Matt sent Anderson’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Corner clothesline by Matt, bulldog countered and Matt hit a Side Effect on Anderson. Matt to the middle rope with a back elbow to the back of Anderson. Gallows with a kick to the back of Matt’s head while the ref was looking at Anderson. Magic Killer double team move connects for G&A as Gallows pinned Matt and Jeff was too hurt to save. It went about seven minutes.

Winners by pinfall: Gallows & Anderson

Analysis: ** A clean win for the heels taking advantage of the Hardys being banged up. I liked the finish with Gallows getting the kick to the head followed by the finisher for the victory. It was also a much needed win for G&A because they haven’t been featured enough. Hardys are fine with a loss because it can lead to them being “broken” soon.

The Revival duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder went into the ring. They pounded on the Hardys with fists. Wilder jumped off the second rope and hit a knee to the face of Matt. Shatter Machine connected for The Revival on Jeff to lay him out too. Both Hardys were down.

Analysis: It was a post match angle to show The Revival are back in action after Wilder dealt with a jaw injury for a couple of months. Good to see them back. With Raw’s lack of face teams there aren't many teams for them to target.

Up next “The Mizzies” awards featuring The Miz and Miz TV. It’s up next.

(Commercial)

“The Mizzies” Awards on Miz TV

The Miz (IC Champ) was in the ring with his lovely wife Maryse along with his Miztourage duo of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. They had some awards in the ring called “The Mizzies.” Miz claimed the Academy Awards lost their credibility when they snubbed The Marine 5. Sure they did. Miz said they are going to honor winners from Great Balls of Fire.

Miz said the first award is best supporting actor, so Maryse handed him the award. Miz said it’s a tie: Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel win. Dallas said thanks, so the crowd chanted “you deserve it.” That’s funny. They both thanked Miz for all that he has done for them. Miz said they were underutilized talents that are now award winners.

Miz said the next Mizzie is for the most beautiful, gorgeous, sexy woman in WWE. He didn’t need the envelope…it’s Maryse. She did some fake tears to react to it. They hugged and kissed with Miz telling her that he loves her.

Analysis: She is beautiful that’s for sure. I’ll vote for her too.

Miz asked the crowd if they’re ready for the next Mizzie award. The next award is for “Greatest Man in WWE.” Miz read it and it said “Dean Ambrose.” Then he said just kidding while showing the envelope saying “The Miz.” Miz said he will always be the greatest man in WWE. Miz talked about how he said he would make the title prestigious and now it’s the most relevant in WWE. He bragged about beating Dean Ambrose. Miz spoke about how the Hardy Boyz, Tozawa & Rollins were frauds that didn’t win their matches while he won his match. Miz said that Ambrose would cave under pressure and that’s what happened. Miz said that Ambrose is the toughest man in WWE, so what does that make him?

Ambrose made his entrance and tackled Miz in the ring. Dallas and Axel jumped on Dean right away to help the attack. Rollins ran out for the save. Rollins hit Dallas with one of the objects in the ring. Dean cleared the ring of the other guys so Ambrose and Rollins were in the ring.

Analysis: Cheesy heel segment to piss off the crowd. Ambrose coming out for the attack was obvious even though I want his feud with Miz to finally be over. Rollins feuding with Miz for the IC Title would feel fresh and could lead to some great matches, so I don’t mind that at all if that’s what they go with. After GBOF I thought it would be Balor or Rollins that goes after Miz. When Miz said the IC Title means a lot now he’s right.

Still to come is an update on Braun Strowman. Also, Brock Lesnar is on Raw later.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were shown walking backstage for a match up next.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were shown walking backstage for a match up next.

(Commercial)

Ambrose and Rollins were backstage. Ambrose asked him what he was doing. Rollins told him he won’t let Miz talk about him like that. Ambrose said this isn’t going to happen. Ambrose told him there will be no Shield reunion and that he’ll fight his own battles. Rollins said fine as Ambrose left.

Analysis: This could be the start of a tease of a Shield reunion. I’d rather see Ambrose turn heel than see the Shield trio together again. I like them, but there’s no need for it.

Sasha Banks and Bayley made their entrance. A replay aired of Nia Jax taking out Bayley when they did this tag match last week. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax made their entrance while images were shown of Bliss losing by countout at GBOF, yet she’s still Raw Women’s Champion.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

This is a rematch from last week. Bliss quickly tagged out to bring in Jax. Bayley tagged in and took a headbutt from Jax. Bayley came back with a chop block to the knee, Banks with a knee lift, Bayley with an elbow to the back and that led to the commercial.

Analysis: That’s three matches so far where they went to break one minute into it. I guess you could say WWE loves that format for their matches.

(Commercial)

Back from break, the heels weren’t in control? Shocking. Banks kicked away on Bliss in the corner followed by a double knee attack for two. Bayley tagged in with a bulldog-like move for two. Jax got the tag, Bayley avoided her, dropkick to the knee, elbow in the corner two times and Jax sent Bayley onto the apron. Bayley stunned Jax on the second rope. Bliss distraction, Bayley punched her and Jax shoved Bayley into the turnbuckle. Jax slapped on a headlock submission. Bliss tagged back in, ran in and hit a slap to the face. Knee to the back by Bliss for two. Jax prevented the tag. Bliss went for a slap on Banks, but Banks avoided it. Jax splashed Bayley in the corner to knock her down. Bliss up top and she hit Twisted Bliss splash for two as Banks made the save. Jax sent Banks out of the ring, Jax charged, Banks moved and Jax hit the barricade. Bayley with the ROLLUP OF DEATH~! on Bliss for the win after nine minutes.

Winners by pinfall: Bayley & Sasha Banks

Analysis: **1/4 It was fine as a match with the worst finish in WWE. Actually, the countout finish is the worst in WWE and the ROLLUP OF DEATH~! is the second worst, so they did it in back to back nights with the women. This makes Bliss look like a fluke champion since she didn’t win two nights in a row, but she’s still holding the title. Bayley getting the pin could mean they do a four way for the title at SummerSlam. Lots of time to get there.

There will be an update on Strowman later.

(Commercial)

Goldust did a promo from his director’s chair. Nice “Resevoir Dogs” quote. Great movie. He said that even though R-Truth tried to ruin his premiere, “The Shattered Truth” is the biggest hit of the summer. Goldust said he’ll give his audience what they want, which is an encore performance. Goldust said normally the sequel isn’t as good as the original, but nothing about him is normal. He said “The Shattered Truth Part 2” is coming soon and ended it with his chomp.

Analysis: When he said it’s the biggest hit of the summer…just remember that heels lie.

The announcers set up the same Strowman/Reigns video package from GBOF. They aired it 90 minutes earlier and felt the need to air it again.

Analysis: Do we really need the same video twice in 90 minutes? No. We don't.

Booker said that Roman did what he said he would do by taking Strowman to hell. Cole said that the miracle in all that was that Strowman walked away. Still to come is an update on Strowman.

Analysis: It’s over halfway through the show. No matches announced in terms of main events. They sure can remind us there’s an update on Strowman.

(Commercial)

There was a commercial for the WWE 2K18 video game featuring Kurt Angle looking at the wreckage Seth Rollins caused in his commercial. Pre-order and play as Kurt Angle.

R-Truth made his entrance doing his “What’s Up” rap. Goldust made his entrance.

R-Truth vs. Goldust

Goldust hid behind the ref and nailed Truth with a punch. Corner splash by Truth followed by a takedown. Truth nailed Goldust with punches in the corner, but Goldust tripped him up and stomped on his chest. Goldust chopped away on Truth followed by a dropping fist. No reaction for the crowd as Goldust slapped on a headlock. Goldust hit a spinebuster for a two count. Goldust punched away on Truth in the corner, so Truth hit a Powerbomb out of the corner. That’s a spot that Undertaker loves. Truth with clotheslines followed by a spinning elbow. Truth went for a scissors kick, Goldust moved out of the way and Goldust hit Truth in the back of the knee. Goldust with a knee drop on Truth. That led to Truth coming back by kicking Goldust out of the ring. Back in the ring, Truth hit a jumping kick to the face and an axe kick by Truth earned a two count. The crowd gave a bit of a reaction to that, but has been dead quiet for most of it. Goldust slipped out of a move, stomp on the knee and a whip into the ring post. Goldust picked up Truth for a spinning slam for the win after five minutes. Crowd didn't care.

Winner by pinfall: Goldust

Analysis: *1/2 Below average match with good effort. They tried hard, but the crowd was as dead for that match as any WWE match on TV I’ve seen in a while. It’s tough for characters that have been on television for as long as these guys have. I like the heel Goldust promos, but the fans want to cheer the guy as a veteran we respect. That’s why I think it’s hard for the fans to boo him.

Coming up is Brock Lesnar as we approach the top of hour three.

(Commercial)

Time for Some Angle And Lesnar

Kurt Angle, the Raw GM, made his entrance to a big ovation with the “you suck” chants out of respect.

Angle said that Braun Strowman was injured and they don’t know when he’s going to return. Angle said that the show must go on, so he introduced the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Analysis: That's the Strowman update for those wondering. That was it.

Lesnar walked out with the Universal Championship around his waist and his advocate Paul Heyman by his side. Images aired from GBOF showing Lesnar getting the win over Samoa Joe.

Angle said 14 years ago at WrestleMania, Lesnar defeated him for the WWE Championship. Angle said that Lesnar probably took a few years off Angle’s career in that match and he’s amazed that Lesnar keeps getting better. Angle congratulated Lesnar on still being the Universal Championship. Heyman said their names while asking Angle if there’s anything else.

Angle told Heyman that maybe he and Lesnar will be curious about Angle’s idea for Lesnar at SummerSlam. Heyman said they don’t always do brainstorming in public. Heyman told him they’ll leave Angle to his corporate issues and his personal problems. Roman Reigns’ music hit.

Reigns made his entrance as the crowd booed the man that lost the Ambulance Match at GBOF. Reigns got in the ring with Lesnar. Angle told Heyman they are not done the conversation. Angle told Reigns he has a lot of nerve after what he pulled at GBOF. Reigns said he’s standing in the ring with Angle, Lesnar and the Father of Hardcore Paul Heyman while pointing out these guys were in the Attitude Era (some would say Lesnar came in right after that era) that blew everything up. Angle said that was then and this is now. Reigns said that they don’t know how to handle Strowman and (turning to Brock) “you’re never around to.” Crowd let out an "ooohhh" reaction. Lesnar got in Roman's face. Reigns said if anything, he did Angle a favor and Kurt owes him one.

Lesnar grabbed the microphone from Heyman and asked Reigns if he thinks he deserves a shot at this. Lesnar said you don’t deserve shit. The swear word got muted. Lesnar told Reigns this is as close as you’re gonna get. Lesnar told him he doesn’t deserve it.

Samoa Joe made his way down to the ring. He said they’re living in a wonderful fantasy land. Joe said he would drag them all back down to reality. Lesnar said the reality is he kicked Joe’s ass last night. Joe said sooner than later he is putting Brock’s ass to sleep. Joe told Lesnar that he didn’t beat him, he escaped him. Joe told Reigns that Roman has never beaten him.

Heyman said that the Big Dog that put The Undertaker in retirement deserves a title shot while Heyman told Joe he will never get another title match. Lesnar got in Joe’s face as Angle separated them as best he could. Joe told Lesnar that Heyman knows Joe has Lesnar’s number.

Reigns talked trash to Joe while Joe said that Reigns got beat down by Strowman. Reigns said look at him and look at Strowman if you can find him.

Angle said that they had grueling matches last night, so next week it will be Reigns vs. Joe and the winner of that match faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title match at SummerSlam. Angle stood between Reigns and Joe and told them to wait until next week to look forward to SummerSlam. Angle’s music played to end it.

Analysis: That was awesome. So much to digest there. I’ll try to summarize it by saying that I thought all five men involved with that came off well. They set up a huge match for next week with a lot on the line since it’s the Universal Title shot at SummerSlam. Lesnar got to say “shit” that drew a huge pop since he rarely speaks and hearing a swear word popped the crowd a lot. Reigns lost the match to Strowman at GBOF, but he talked about how you can’t find Strowman because of what he did to him. Joe also lost to Lesnar, but Heyman freaking out about things and yelling about how Joe won’t get another title shot is a smart way of painting Joe as a big threat to Lesnar. All of it was really well done while setting up a big Reigns vs. Joe match for next week. Logically speaking, should Reigns and Joe get a chance to get a title shot after losing at GBOF? No, but this is WWE. Logic doesn't apply a lot of the time and that's a shame. I think it's possible they do a triple threat with these three guys at SummerSlam or maybe they add Braun Strowman to the mix as well. If it's Reigns vs. Lesnar it wouldn't surprise me either.

Still to come is Rollins vs. Wyatt in the main event later.

Analysis: That’s a weak main event, but I guess they have nothing else.

(Commercial)

Angle was in his office looking at his phone looking all worried about something. Graves showed up in the office with Angle saying that he got the same text he got. Angle said he can’t let this get out. Angle talked about how his career could be in jeopardy and he might have to say goodbye. Angle spoke about how he might have to share it with the world next week. Graves said he had all the confidence in the world that things will be okay. Angle asked “really?” so Graves said nothing and left while Angle was left alone looking worried.

Analysis: I’m not sure what the story is, but there were rumors that it could lead to Angle having a match with Triple H. I’m not going to try to guess. It would be cool if led to an Angle match at SummerSlam, though. The timing would be good for it.

It’s time for a cruiserweight tag match.

Neville & Noam Dar (w/Alicia Fox) vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Titus O’Neil) & Cedric Alexander

Alexander with an elbow on Dar. Tozawa hit a running dropkick on Dar. Knee to the gut by Dar on Tozawa, Neville tagged in and Tozawa took him down with a hurricanrana followed by a kick and senton splash. Tozawa did his shrieking, so Neville sent Tozawa into the turnbuckle. They went to break two minutes into it.

(Commercial)

Back from break, the heels were in control with Tozawa hitting a knee to the face of Neville. Alexander got the hot tag with a springboard clothesline on Neville. Alexander with a cartwheel into a kick to the face, he kicked Dar on the apron and Neville took advantage by crotching Alexander on the top rope. Neville wanted a superplex, Alexander shoved him and Neville was crotched on the top rope like Tozawa was one night earlier. Tozawa tagged in and kicked the top rope while Neville was on the top rope. Neville was sitting there for like 20 seconds. Alexander took out Dar on the floor with a dive. Tozawa up top with the Senton Bomb for the pinfall win after nine minutes.

Winners by pinfall: Akira Tozawa & Cedric Alexander

Analysis: **1/2 It was an okay tag match with Tozawa getting the revenge win by doing the same kick the ropes spot that Neville did one night earlier. The difference is this one looked too fake because Neville was sitting there for too long. It could lead to Tozawa getting another title shot soon. I hope Alexander is the guy that gets to beat Neville for the title.

Rollins vs. Wyatt is up next.

(Commercial)

There was a replay of Rollins saving Ambrose from Miz and friends earlier in the night.

Rollins was interviewed by Charly Caruso. Rollins said he didn’t go out there to aid Ambrose – it was done to shut up The Miz. Rollins said that Wyatt should know better than to think a shot to Seth’s eye and a win settles anything. Rollins will show that Wyatt is just another guy that can’t hang with Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Bray Wyatt did a promo in his darkened room. Wyatt said that he is everywhere and that Rollins’ fate is for him to toy with. Wyatt said he promised Rollins will never deny him again. Wyatt blew out his lantern to end it.

Analysis: Decent promos from both guys to set up the main event.

Wyatt made his entrance with the crowd lighting up the arena with their cell phone light. Wyatt got into the ring as the show went to break.

(Commercial)

Next week on Raw is Reigns vs. Joe as we found out earlier.

Seth Rollins made his entrance while Wyatt was in the ring.

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

This is a rematch from Great Balls of Fire. It started at 10:43pmET, so they should get more than the ten minutes they got at GBOF with Wyatt winning that match.

Wyatt was in control early with punches. Rollins came back with a superkick for a two count. Wyatt escaped to the floor, went back in and hit a running cross body forearm smash on Rollins for a two count. Rollins sent Wyatt to the floor, he went for a suicide dive, Wyatt shoved him off and Wyatt went for a punch, but Rollins moved leading to Wyatt hitting the ring post. Rollins worked on the right hand of Wyatt by stretching the fingers. They went to the floor with Rollins slamming Wyatt’s hand into the steel steps with Cole overreacting saying that it may have broken Wyatt’s hand. Rollins went for an attack off the top, Wyatt caught him and hit a uranage slam with Rollins rolling to the floor for the commercial.

(Commercial)

Back from break, Wyatt slapped on a chinlock. Rollins got back to his feet and hit a running dropkick for two. Wyatt came back with a hard whip into the corner followed by a splash. Wyatt nailed a DDT that Rollins sold really well. They battled on the turnbuckle, Rollins punched Wyatt in the hand to knock him down, they exchanged blows and Rollins hit a leaping kick to the head. The crowd cheered for Rollins as he fired up with a kick to the gut, stomp on the hand and the Slingblade neckbreaker. Rollins with the suicide dive that sent Wyatt into the barricade. Back in the ring, Rollins hit the springboard clothesline off the top for two. Rollins with a boot to the face followed by a Blockbuster for a two count. Fans chanted “This is Awesome” for them. Rollins hit a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Wyatt went for Sister Abigail, Rollins got a rollup for two followed by a superkick. After regrouping a bit, Wyatt nailed a headbutt into the right eye of Rollins to follow up what Wyatt did to Rollins on Sunday. Rollins grabbed the eye and was rolling around in pain to sell it as a big deal. Wyatt hit Sister Abigail and covered for the pinfall win after 17 minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Bray Wyatt

Analysis: ***1/2 That was good. I was pleasantly surprised that Wyatt won the rematch from Sunday because so often we see 50/50 booking. Wyatt finding a way to win again was the right decision. Rollins was terrific the whole match in terms of selling everything well, the offensive moves, so many nearfalls that he got with his signature moves and then Wyatt hit that headbutt to give him the advantage. Rollins sold that so great. Sister Abigail connected well and it Rollins also took that bump perfectly. I’m glad that Wyatt pinned him right away rather than having to hit another move to get the win. I hope this leads to good things for Wyatt going forward. Perhaps he’ll have that feud with Balor in the near future.

Bray Wyatt’s music played after the match. The Wyatt logo appeared on the screen, then it disappeared a few seconds later and Wyatt was gone. He must have ran up the ramp fast.

The Miz walked out through the crowd with his buddies Dallas and Axel. They surrounded the ring. The three heels attacked Rollins together. Dean Ambrose ran down to the ring with a steel chair. Ambrose cleared the ring of the heels. Ambrose hit Miz in the back with the steel chair repeatedly leading to Miz leaving the ring. The heels were outside the ring while Ambrose was in the ring making mean faces. The crowd loved this.

Analysis: Ambrose said that he didn’t need Rollins' help, yet there he was helping Rollins. This could lead to that Shield reunion against The Miz trio although I don’t think that heel trio is strong enough. Time will tell on that one. Rollins could end up feuding with Miz for the IC Title as well.

Angle was shown talking on the phone in his office. He told somebody to come there next week and they’ll both do it together. He said neither of them have anything to be ashamed of. Angle told the person to come to Raw next week and they’ll tell the world together. Angle said “I love you” and bye. Raw ended while showing Angle. That’s it at 11:05pmET.

Analysis: It’s a cliffhanger ending to Raw. I’m not sure what the storyline is all about, but like I said earlier it would be cool if it led to Angle getting back in the ring. It could be something about Angle having an affair with Stephanie back in 2000 when they were doing that angle. I know some people are floating around Dixie Carter's name. I really don't think that would be a good idea especially since she's a terrible performer. I don’t know what's going to happen to be honest. Just wait a week and find out.

Three Stars of the Show

Brock Lesnar – His promo was a highlight to me. Seth Rollins Bray Wyatt

The Scoreboard

5.5 out of 10

Last week: 6.5

2017 Average: 5.82

Average since brand split starting July 25/16: 5.85 (Smackdown is 6.78)

Last 5 Weeks: 6.5, 6, 6.5, 4, 7

2017 High: 8 (April 3)

2017 Low: 4 (Jan. 9, Feb. 27 & June 12)

Final Thoughts

I give it a 5.5 out of 10.

It was an average show this week. There wasn’t a lot of excitement, but the main event ended up being pretty good.

In terms of in-ring action this felt like a down week. A lot of average matches all show long. The story advancement was just average too. Once again, it just felt like an average show.

I liked the segment with Lesnar and the others that teased the potential SummerSlam matches. No reason to give it away so soon. Build up to it.

The next pay-per-view is SummerSlam on August 20. There’s lots of time, so nothing announced yet.

