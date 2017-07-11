No. 1 Contender Match For Universal Title Set For Next Week's RAW

Sponsored Links



On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, a number one contender match was announced for next week's show.

Scheduled for next Monday's RAW is a singles match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, with the winner earning the right to challenge Brock Lesnar next for the WWE Universal Championship.

Whoever wins next week, Reigns or Joe, will go on to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th.