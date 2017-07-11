Witness: Paige Said Alberto "Ruined Her Career," Drug Accusations Made By Both Sides

Sponsored Links



The anonymous witness who recorded the incident involving Alberto Del Rio and Paige at an airport last weekend has come forward. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, says that Paige's version of the story is not what she saw.

“They were arguing back and forth, screaming at each other,” stated the witness. She says Paige screamed that Del Rio had been "doing coke for two-days straight."

“He was soaked and [Paige] was saying, ‘You’re such an abusive husband, I hate you. You’ve ruined my life, you’ve ruined my career,’” the witness continued.

As Paige was walking away from Alberto, the witness claims that he said out loud in the airport, “Check her bag, she’s got all the coke in it, it’s all hers.

The witness maintains that Del Rio wanted to call the police on Paige for allegedly assaulting him. She says an airport security guard with a K-9 stayed with Del Rio “because they could smell the alcohol.”

The full report can be read at Heavy.com.