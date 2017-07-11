Updated Smackdown Preview: AJ Styles, Jinder vs. Dillinger, Women's Division, more

Sponsored Links



What will be the fallout of AJ Styles capturing the United States Title?

In the wake of this stunning turn of events, what will be the fallout on SmackDown LIVE and at WWE Battleground? There is no doubt that Owens will return to Team Blue thirsty for retribution, but will we see a rematch between Styles and The New Face of America this week on the blue brand? Or will we have to wait until the July 23 pay-per-view?

Will Tye Dillinger capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career against Jinder Mahal?

As one of the final three competitors in last week’s special Fourth of July Battle Royal, Tye Dillinger was so impressive that he has now been granted arguably the biggest opportunity of his career tonight - a non-title contest against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Who will gain important SmackDown Tag Team Title momentum in singles slugfest?

If the tension surrounding last week’s rap battle between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day proved anything, it’s that the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Battleground is going to be a knock-down, drag-out showdown. Tonight, Xavier Woods will battle Jey Uso. Who will gain valuable momentum heading into the July 23 pay-per-view?

Will the Fashion Police be on the case in The Lone Star State?

In recent weeks, The Fashion Police have given SmackDown Live many … (memorable?) moments, whether they be seeking out Tyler Breeze’s unknown attacker, receiving mysterious video tapes containing important clues or interrogating would-be prime suspects under the hot lights with iced tea and cheese. But what will these well-dressed partners have in store for San Antonio?

Who will rise about the pack in the Women’s division?

Can The Princess of Staten Island maintain her edge without the suspended James Ellsworth? And which Superstar will step into the spotlight in the coming weeks to challenge the glowing titleholder at WWE Battleground?

Credit: wwe.com